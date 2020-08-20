Support The Moscow Times!
Opposition Figure Navalny 'Poisoned': The Latest News

Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1 where Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is staying Yevgeny Sofiychuk / TASS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a Siberian hospital after being poisoned by a toxic substance in his tea, his spokeswoman said Thursday. 

Here are the latest updates:

— Doctors are refusing to let Navalny's wife and personal doctor into his hospital room, his spokeswoman tweeted.

— The Kremlin has wished Navalny a speedy recovery and said it would consider any requests to take him out of the country for treatment abroad.

— Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people not to speculate about the causes of Navalny's illness and to wait for test results.

— The doctor overseeing Navalny's treatment told reporters that medics were doing everything to save his life.

— Navalny’s personal doctor wrote on Twitter that the hospital was refusing to communicate with her, but that Navalny’s pupils were showing reactions. She said she was on her way to Omsk.

— Navalny was taken to the hospital where he was connected to a ventilator. He is in a coma.

— The manager of the airport cafe where Navalny was photographed drinking a cup of tea before his flight told Interfax that he would be launching an investigation. 

— Navalny's spokeswoman wrote on Twitter that Navalny was apparently poisoned with something mixed in his tea, as it was the only thing he drank that morning.

— Video on social media showed him being stretchered off the plane in obvious pain.

— Navalny fell ill during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow early Thursday morning, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in the city of Omsk.

