Opposition Figure Navalny 'Poisoned': The Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a Siberian hospital after being poisoned by a toxic substance in his tea, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

Here are the latest updates:

— Doctors are refusing to let Navalny's wife and personal doctor into his hospital room, his spokeswoman tweeted.

— The Kremlin has wished Navalny a speedy recovery and said it would consider any requests to take him out of the country for treatment abroad.

— Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people not to speculate about the causes of Navalny's illness and to wait for test results.