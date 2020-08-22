Opposition Figure Navalny 'Poisoned': The Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is on his way to Germany for treatment for a suspected poisoning. He became violently ill on a flight to Moscow on Thursday morning and fell into a coma. His team believes a toxic substance was added to a cup of tea he drank at an airport cafe.

Here are the latest updates:

— An air ambulance transporting Navalny to Germany for treatment has taken off from Omsk.

— Omsk doctors have agreed to Navalny's evacuation to a hospital in Berlin as his condition has stabilized, the hospital's deputy chief doctor said. The plane is expected to depart in a few hours.

— "There is a chance that Navalny will now be able to be transported. It is a pity that it took the doctors so long to make this decision," his spokeswoman tweeted.

— Navalny's aides have urged the European Court of Human Rights to ask the Russian government to allow his transfer to Germany, the court said.

— The German doctors who examined Navalny have determined it's safe to transfer him to a German hospital by plane. Doctors in Omsk, meanwhile, have announced that he will stay there "until his condition stabilizes."

— Police say they have identified an industrial chemical substance in Navalny's body. The substance, 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate, could have entered his body through contact with a plastic cup, the Omsk regional police department told Interfax. The chemical is mainly used in plastic packaging for food.

— German medics who have arrived in Omsk on a plane sent to evacuate Navalny have been allowed to see the activist in his hospital room, his chief of staff Leonid Volkov said at a press conference in Berlin. Members of Navalny's team are being barred from speaking to the German medics. "Obviously [the authorities] are trying to hide something from us," Navalnaya says.

— Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has written a direct appeal to President Vladimir Putin to allow her husband's evacuation to a hospital in Germany.

— The German government said it is in contact with Moscow to find a solution to the "humanitarian emergency" of Navalny's hospitalization.

— The Kremlin said the decision not to evacuate Navalny is "purely medical."

— Navalny may have experienced a steep drop in blood sugar during his flight that caused him to lose consciousness, the Omsk hospital's chief doctor said. He added that doctors have refused his evacuation by plane because "this [metabolic] instability can increase during takeoff and landing."

— The hospital's deputy chief doctor said "no trace" of poison has been found in Navalny's system during tests so far, contradicting previous claims by police.

— Doctors have five working diagnoses for Navalny's condition, the head doctor at the Omsk Emergency Hospital told reporters without naming any of the potential diagnoses.

— Head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov told journalists that police reported that a “poison” was found in Navalny’s system that is “dangerous to those around him,” but that law enforcement wouldn’t name the substance.

— The plane flying from Germany to Russia to pick up Navalny will arrive in an hour but doctors aren’t allowing him to be transported because his condition is unstable, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted early Friday morning, calling the refusal an “attempt on his life."