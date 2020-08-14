Belarusian Artist Embroiders Her Country's Historic Protests

Rufina Bazlova is a Belarusian artist who has lived in the Czech Republic for 12 years. She is an illustrator and theater scenographer who has responded to events in her homeland through the medium of embroidery.

She said that the embroidery is a kind of "code" for the country's history, with red as the symbol for life.

The original flag of the Democratic Republic of Belarus in 1918 was red and white, but the Soviet-era flag and today's post-Soviet flag is green and red with some traditional Belarusian ornamentation. The red and white colors and flag have been adopted by protesters opposing President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election.