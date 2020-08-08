Russian Activists Detained Heading to Observe Belarus Vote

Three Russian opposition activists were detained Saturday as they travelled to Belarus to observe a tense presidential election there, the group said.

Andrei Pivovarov and two other members of Open Russia, an opposition group established by self-exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, were taken off a bus in the western Pskov region, the group said.

Pivovarov, Open Russia executive director who is a prominent Kremlin critic, and two activists "have been detained by Russian border guards without any explanation," the group's chairperson Anastasia Burakova said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Several hours later Pivovarov resurfaced, still detained, in the neighbouring Smolensk region, said Burakova, adding that he was accused of disobeying border guards.