News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Fourth weekend of protest

Thousands of people braved the rain in the far-eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday to attend another huge protest march against the arrest of the region's popular governor.

For a fourth weekend, demonstrators marched through the streets chanting anti-Kremlin slogans and in support of ex-governor Sergei Furgal, who was arrested and taken to Moscow last month to face charges of masterminding murders 15 years ago.

Rowdy paratroopers

Russia paid tribute to its military parachutists with Paratroopers’ Day on Sunday. Paratroopers celebrate their professional holiday with marches, followed by heavy drinking and jumping in public fountains.

Moscow police detained four people after a brawl broke out between former paratroopers and riot police officers in Gorky Park, Interfax reported. The fight reportedly started after officers asked the paratroopers “to behave more modestly and not to wave the Airborne Forces flag, as it was disturbing others."