Ukrainian Rapper Found Dismembered After Overdose Death in St. Petersburg

A Ukrainian rapper was dismembered by his wife after he died of a drug overdose because she “didn't want him to have an inglorious death,” the St. Petersburg-based Fontanka.ru news website reported Thursday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Andy Cartwright, who was born Alexander Yushko in Ukraine, died at age 30. He is best-known for his appearances on Versus Battle, a Russian YouTube series where rappers compete in live rap battles.

St. Petersburg police on Wednesday received a call from the lawyer of his wife, Marina Kokhal, who said the rapper had died on July 25. The lawyer reportedly told police that she had wanted to hide the body, so she dismembered him, but couldn’t figure out what to do next.

Police entered their apartment in central St. Petersburg and discovered five packages containing body parts in the refrigerator.

Kokhal, who was detained shortly after, explained that she didn’t want her husband to have an “inglorious” death from an overdose and decided it would be better for him to “simply disappear,” Fontanka.ru reported.

Police confiscated the human remains along with a knife, a hammer, a hacksaw, a plastic bucket, a pillowcase and a cutting board. According to Fontanka, no drugs were found in the apartment.

The St. Petersburg Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into murder.