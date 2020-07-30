Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Rapper Found Dismembered After Overdose Death in St. Petersburg

Updated:
Ukrainian rapper Andy Cartwright died at age 30 in St. Petersburg. VKontakte / kararatrait

A Ukrainian rapper was dismembered by his wife after he died of a drug overdose because she “didn't want him to have an inglorious death,” the St. Petersburg-based Fontanka.ru news website reported Thursday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Andy Cartwright, who was born Alexander Yushko in Ukraine, died at age 30. He is best-known for his appearances on Versus Battle, a Russian YouTube series where rappers compete in live rap battles.

St. Petersburg police on Wednesday received a call from the lawyer of his wife, Marina Kokhal, who said the rapper had died on July 25. The lawyer reportedly told police that she had wanted to hide the body, so she dismembered him, but couldn’t figure out what to do next.

Police entered their apartment in central St. Petersburg and discovered five packages containing body parts in the refrigerator. 

Kokhal, who was detained shortly after, explained that she didn’t want her husband to have an “inglorious” death from an overdose and decided it would be better for him to “simply disappear,” Fontanka.ru reported.

Police confiscated the human remains along with a knife, a hammer, a hacksaw, a plastic bucket, a pillowcase and a cutting board. According to Fontanka, no drugs were found in the apartment.

The St. Petersburg Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into murder.

Read more

election intrigue

LIVE | Russian Mercenaries in Belarus: All You Need to Know

The Moscow Times spoke with Russian and Belarussian analysts about the latest shock development in Belarus.
lengthy sentence

Russian Court Sentences U.S. Ex-Marine to 9 Years for Police Assault

Russian and U.S. media have speculated that Trevor Reed could become part of a prisoner swap.
Latest cases

Russia Coronavirus Cases Pass 830K Amid Vaccine Race, Lifted Lockdown

Russia is the world's fourth most-affected country in terms of infections.
difficult road

Russia's Transgender People in Their Own Words

Lawmakers recently introduced legislation that will have profound implications for the country’s transgender population.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.