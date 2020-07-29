Russia to Help Syria Build Replica Hagia Sophia Following Turkish Mosque Conversion

Russia will help Syria construct a replica of the Hagia Sophia that will operate as an Orthodox cathedral, a Russian lawmaker has said after Turkey converted the iconic Istanbul museum into a mosque this month.

The UNESCO World Heritage site’s conversion has sparked outcry worldwide, with political and religious leaders saying the structure had been an important symbol of interfaith unity.

Russia will provide funding for the miniature Hagia Sophia in the western Syrian province of Hama to show the importance of "peaceful dialogue" between faiths, conservative lawmaker Vitaly Milonov said.

"Syria, unlike Turkey, is a country that clearly shows the possibility of peaceful and positive interfaith dialogue," Milonov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency earlier this month. “President Bashar al-Assad would never transfer a cathedral from one denomination to another.”

Preparations for its construction in the Hama province city of Al-Suqaylabiyah will begin next month, the Lebanese Al-Modon news outlet reported Tuesday.