Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Help Syria Build Replica Hagia Sophia Following Turkish Mosque Conversion

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. Pixabay

Russia will help Syria construct a replica of the Hagia Sophia that will operate as an Orthodox cathedral, a Russian lawmaker has said after Turkey converted the iconic Istanbul museum into a mosque this month.

 The UNESCO World Heritage site’s conversion has sparked outcry worldwide, with political and religious leaders saying the structure had been an important symbol of interfaith unity.

Russia will provide funding for the miniature Hagia Sophia in the western Syrian province of Hama to show the importance of "peaceful dialogue" between faiths, conservative lawmaker Vitaly Milonov said.

"Syria, unlike Turkey, is a country that clearly shows the possibility of peaceful and positive interfaith dialogue," Milonov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency earlier this month. “President Bashar al-Assad would never transfer a cathedral from one denomination to another.”

Preparations for its construction in the Hama province city of Al-Suqaylabiyah will begin next month, the Lebanese Al-Modon news outlet reported Tuesday.

The project is reportedly the brainchild of pro-regime militia leader Nabeul Al-Abdullah. Abdullah presented his plans to the Russian military after obtaining approval from the metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church in Hama, Al-Modon reported. 

“I think that all of Russia will want to help. This will truly be a landmark event for all Orthodox people; I am sure that every Orthodox Christian wants his name to be inscribed in at least a stone or brick of the new Hagia Sophia,” Milonov said.

Moscow is backing the project as part of efforts to justify its military intervention in Syria by highlighting links between the war-torn country’s Orthodox Christian population and Russia, Syrian opposition activists told Al-Modon. Russia, a staunch ally of Assad, has been involved in the Syrian conflict since 2015.

The site of the new cathedral is reportedly located a few kilometers from Turkish army bases in Hama.

The Hagia Sophia was constructed as an Orthodox Christian cathedral during the Byzantine Empire but converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453. It welcomed its first Muslim worshippers last week after almost nine decades as a museum. 

The Russian Orthodox Church expressed dismay at Turkey’s decision and the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow “noted with regret” Ankara’s move.

Read more about: Religion , Turkey , Syria

Read more

strained relations

Russia Accuses Turkey of Breaking Syria Deals, Rejects Erdogan Claim

Russia accused Turkey of flouting agreements it had made with Moscow on Syria and of aggravating the situation in Idlib.
changing hands

Russia Launches New Air Base in Former U.S. Syria Stronghold

Russian forces have strengthened their presence in northern Syria after the U.S. announced its withdrawal.
Syrian war

Crowds Throw Stones at Turkish-Russian Patrol in Syria

Several dozen people managed to stop two Russian armored vehicles and some of them climbed onto one of the cars.
Syrian campaign

Tens of Thousands Flee Russian-Led Attack on Syrian Opposition Enclave

Russia has increased the intensity of its raids in the last 10 days, dramatically transforming the situation on the ground.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.