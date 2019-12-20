Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Recruits Syrian Kurds to Replace U.S.-Led Forces – VOA

The new military force will accompany Russian troops on patrol missions in the region. Baderkhan Ahmad / AP / TASS

Russia has opened recruitment centers for a new military force in northeastern Syria aimed at replacing U.S.-backed Kurdish groups that neighboring Turkey views as terrorists, the Voice of America broadcaster reported Thursday.

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies launched a cross-border offensive against the Kurdish militia after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. forces from the area in October. Kurdish forces invited the Syrian regime and its close ally Russia to areas they previously controlled to defend against Turkey’s assault.

Russia’s military has established a land and air presence in key northeast Syrian positions previously held by the U.S.

“The Russians have already opened recruitment centers in two towns in our region, including Amuda and Tal Tamr,” an unnamed Kurdish journalist told VOA.

Russia is primarily “recruiting ethnic Kurds” for its allied military group, the unnamed journalist told the U.S.-funded broadcaster. VOA cited the journalist as saying he knows “several young people who have signed up to join this force.”

The new fighters will mainly accompany Russian troops on patrol missions in the region, the outlet cited Kurdish military officials as saying.

“We want to make sure that we have a close military relationship with Russia,” an unnamed commander with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was quoted as saying.

The SDF, which is made up of Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters that Turkey views as an offshoot of its outlawed militant group PKK, helped defeat the Islamic State in Syria.

“Those joining the new force are our people,” the senior unnamed SDF commander told VOA. 

Clashes are not expected between the Russian-led forces and the SDF because, the commander said, “we are essentially involved in the recruiting and vetting process of the new fighters.”

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Read more about: Syria , Turkey

Read more

changing hands

Russia Launches New Air Base in Former U.S. Syria Stronghold

Russian forces have strengthened their presence in northern Syria after the U.S. announced its withdrawal.
Syrian war

Crowds Throw Stones at Turkish-Russian Patrol in Syria

Several dozen people managed to stop two Russian armored vehicles and some of them climbed onto one of the cars.
Operation in Idlib

Putin's ‘Chef’ Preps Soldiers for Final Assault on Syrian Rebels

Hundreds of freelance fighters who answer to the businessman are amassing for a full-scale assault that’s expected to start within weeks.
key topic

Ahead of Meeting, Erdogan Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

Turkey has supported some rebel factions in the northwestern Idlib region, while Russia and Iran back Assad.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.