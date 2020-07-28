Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Coronavirus Travel Bans Push Russians to Seek Foreign Passports

Russians are seeking foreign residence permits. Pixabay

Russians have been trying to obtain foreign passports and residence permits in unprecedented numbers since the coronavirus pandemic shut borders worldwide, Forbes Russia reported Monday.

Demand for foreign residence permits was up 20% in March-May 2020 compared with the same period last year, Forbes reported, citing data from the Knight Frank real estate consultancy and the UFG wealth management firm.

“We are seeing an unprecedented boom in Russian interest in programs that allow them to obtain a residence permit abroad,” Forbes quoted Marina Shalayeva, director of foreign real estate and private investment at Knight Frank, as saying.

Demand for residence permits is highest in the European Union, where Russians are currently banned from entering due to their home country’s handling of the coronavirus, Forbes cited Knight Frank’s data as saying. Portugal is the most popular EU country among Russians.

“During the pandemic, a residence permit and citizenship, unlike visas, could provide an opportunity to enter these countries,” Forbes wrote.

Russians’ demand for “golden passports” is up in countries with relatively cheap citizenship-for-investment programs such as Malta and Cyprus. Countries in the Caribbean are also popular among Russians after many of them slashed the minimum investment required to obtain a passport when the coronavirus hit the region’s tourism industry.

This demand is set to continue rising in the fall as countries continue to reopen their borders to international travel, Forbes reported.

A similar spike in demand for foreign passports among Russians was recorded in 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine led to a wave of sanctions from the West, Forbes cited a senior Russian wealth management partner as saying.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

HOSPITAL FIRE

5 Die in 'Nightmare' Fire at Russian Virus Hospital

The incident is one of a string of fires in care facilities and clinics in Russia in recent days.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Putin Withdraws From the Coronavirus Crisis in a Political Abdication

Putin is clearly eager to avoid being identified with the pandemic and the difficult measures being adopted to fight it.
back to work

Putin Eases Nationwide Virus Lockdown as Russia Becomes 3rd Most-Infected Country

The move comes as Russia emerges as Europe’s new coronavirus hotspot.
rain check

Russia Readies for Ghost Celebrations for 75th V-Day Amid Coronavirus

A look at how Russia will celebrate Victory Day in the time of a pandemic.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.