Ex-Vedomosti Journalists Launch New Outlet Following Pro-Kremlin Censorship Scandal

Former senior editors and journalists from the Vedomosti business daily are launching a new media project after the appointment of a pro-Kremlin editor-in-chief sparked accusations of censorship and a mass departure of staff from the paper.

VTimes aims to continue Vedomosti’s tradition of independent journalism and editorial objectivity.

“More than ever before Russia needs independent sources of information that can be trusted and platforms for the free exchange of opinions and professional expertise,” Alexander Gubski, one of the project’s founders and the former deputy editor at Vedomosti, told The Moscow Times.