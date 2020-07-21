Armed Man Holds 20 Bus Passengers Hostage in Ukraine

Ukrainian police were holding tense negotiations on Tuesday with a man armed with explosives who took 20 people hostage in a bus and claimed to have planted a remote-controlled device in the western city of Lutsk.

Police cordoned off the center of the city of over 200,000, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the capital Kiev, and asked residents not to leave their homes or places of work.

The hostage-taker also fired shots at a police drone that flew over the bus and threw an explosive package into the street, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko told AFP.

Earlier the attacker threw a grenade from the bus, which, fortunately, did not detonate," a police statement said.

Video footage and pictures published by local media showed armed police around a blue and white bus with several windows shattered and its curtains drawn.

Police said the SBU security services, which combat terrorism and are involved in counterintelligence, were also on site.

The prosecutor general's office said the attacker claimed there was a separate explosive device located in a public place in the city that could be detonated remotely.

The hostage-taker initially made contact with the police and identified himself as Maksym Plokhoy — a pseudonym which translates to "Bad Maxim" — Gerashchenko said.

Gerashchenko later identified the man as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh.

Kryvosh previously spent around 10 years in prison on charges including fraud and illegal handling of weapons, Gerashchenko said.

He was believed to have undergone psychiatric treatment, police said, but interior minister Arsen Avakov later denied this information.