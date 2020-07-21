Armed Former Convict Holds 20 Bus Passengers Hostage in Ukraine

Ukrainian police were holding tense negotiations Tuesday with a former convict armed with explosives who took 20 people hostage in a bus and claimed to have planted a remote-controlled device in the western city of Lutsk.

Police cordoned off the center of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the capital Kiev, and asked residents not to leave their homes or places of work.

Police said the SBU security services, which combat terrorism and are involved in counterintelligence, surrounded the bus after two shots were fired from it.

"The attacker threw a grenade from the bus, which, fortunately, did not detonate," a statement said.

Video footage and pictures published by local media showed heavily armed police surrounding a blue and white bus with several windows shattered and its curtains drawn.

The prosecutor general's office said the attacker claimed there was a separate explosive device located in a public place in the city of some 200,000 residents that could be detonated remotely.

The hostage-taker initially made contact with the police and identified himself as Maksym Plokhoy — a pseudonym which translates to "bad Maxim" — deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

Gerashchenko later said the man was identified as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh from Russia's Orenburg region.