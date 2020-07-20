Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Saturday's protest in Khabarovsk. Alexander Yanyshev / AFP

Eastern discontent

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Russia's Far East in a rare show of defiance against the Kremlin as they protested the arrest of their region's popular governor. 

The protests in Khabarovsk, a city of some 600,000 people, began a week ago following the sudden arrest of governor Sergei Furgal in a murder probe. Smaller rallies also took place in nearby cities and towns including Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Amursk as well as the Pacific port of Vladivostok in the neighboring Primorye region.

Vaccine clash

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "absolutely confident" in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the behavior "outrageous and reprehensible."

Moscow quickly rejected the accusations as "groundless," and its ambassador to London said in a British television interview Sunday the claims made "no sense.”

LGBT rights

More than 30 people were detained outside Russia’s lower house of parliament in Moscow and St. Petersburg for staging solo pickets against legislation that would outlaw gay and transgender marriage and adoptions.

Lawmakers submitted the draft bill to ban same-sex marriage in Russia’s Family Code two weeks after voters approved constitutional amendments that include a provision defining marriage as a “union between a man and a woman.”

Holocaust landslide

A landslide caused by heavy rains has destroyed the largest mass murder site of Jews by the Nazis in Russia near the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Authorities promised to build a tall barrier to prevent further destruction of the Zmievskaya Balka, where 27,000 Jews and Soviet citizens are believed to have been massacred from 1942-43.

Young life

Olympic figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who represented Australia at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, has died aged 20 after falling out of a window in Moscow.

Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya Luca Bruno / AP / TASS

Russian media said Alexandrovskaya, who had suffered from depression and was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year, had left a note reading "Lyublyu (I love)," suggesting it could have been a suicide.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | July 20

Russia opens up. Travel restrictions. Vaccine race.
'Absolutely Confident'

UK 'Confident' Moscow Helped Hackers Target Virus Vaccine

Dominic Raab said the conclusions were based on assessments by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre.
Latest cases

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Pass 770K

Russia is the world's fourth most-affected country in terms of infections.
Vaccine Hack

Russian Envoy Denies Moscow Helped Hackers Target Virus Vaccine

The Russian envoy also rejected a separate claim by London that "Russian actors" sought to disrupt last year's UK general election.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.