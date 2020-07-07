Colleagues Rally Behind Former Russian Journalist Detained for Treason

Allegations that former journalist Ivan Safronov passed state secrets to foreign intelligence strain credulity, his colleagues told The Moscow Times after he was detained on suspicion of state treason.

Special agents detained Safronov outside his apartment earlier Tuesday, only two months after he left his decade-long journalism career to become an adviser to Russia’s space chief Dmitry Rogozin. Safronov was a defense correspondent at the Kommersant business daily for 10 years, and for Vedomosti between 2019 and May this year.

“I’ll never believe that Vanya could give or sell state secrets or any information that could harm Russia’s interests to foreigners,” said Safronov’s former colleague, deputy head of Kommersant’s foreign desk Yelena Chernenko, who was later detained by police when she joined solo picketers outside Federal Security Services (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow.

“I think it’s a complete stitch-up,” Chernenko told The Moscow Times by phone, linking the treason case to her colleague’s journalism despite the Kremlin’s denial of such suggestions.

“He wrote things that clearly displeased the authorities,” she said.