Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Touts S-500’s Ability to Destroy Hypersonic Weapons in Space

Russian defense officials say the S-500 Prometheus could enter service as soon as 2020. army-news.ru

Russia’s advanced S-500 air defense system is capable of destroying hypersonic weapons and satellites in near space, the head of Russia’s air and space forces has said.

The S-500 Prometheus, which Russian defense officials say could enter service as soon as 2020, is touted as being capable of intercepting stealth warplanes. President Vladimir Putin has said that the S-500 is capable of operating in “ultra-high altitudes including near space.”

Sergei Surovikin, the head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, said this capability will allow the S-500 to destroy low-orbit satellites, as well as hypersonic and space weapons, in addition to its primary targets intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

“The characteristics inherent in the S-500 surface-to-air missile make it possible to destroy... hypersonic weapons of all modifications, including in near space,” Surovikin told the Defense Ministry’s Red Star publication Friday.

“The S-500 can be classified as the first generation of space defense systems, since in the future it will be able to destroy low-orbit satellites and space weapons,” Surovikin said.

The surface-to-air missile was reported to have carried out the world’s longest missile test in 2018.

Russia and the United States have developed hypersonic missiles in recent years as the countries trade blame over arms control treaty violations and attempt to restart nuclear talks.

The S-500 was initially scheduled for delivery in 2025 after preliminary tests in 2020. Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko noted in February that air defense troops tested the S-500 using “new and unparalleled missiles” in 2019.

“We’re confident that the new system will be ready for delivery to the armed forces in 2020,” Krivoruchko told the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies’ (KRET) monthly magazine at the time.

Read more about: Space , Arms , Defense

Read more

Buying in bulk

India to Buy Over 450 Russian Tanks Worth $2Bln – Reports

The $1.93 billion contract is expected to be signed in “the next few months.”
Arms

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

The Kremlin has said it could U.S. missile launchers in its crosshairs if they are placed in Europe, as the United States threatens to exit a key arms...
Arms

Russia 'Hopeful' After U.S. Senators Urge Weapons Dialogue — Lawmakers

A senior lawmaker said that the U.S. had “sobered up” after hearing about Russia’s new nuclear weapons.
Arms

U.S. Sanctions Stop $3 Bln in Russian Arms Deals — State Department

The State Department said that stopping the transactions was "punishment."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.