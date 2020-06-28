U.S. Intercepts Russian Warplanes off Alaska

U.S. warplanes intercepted four Russian reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska on Saturday, U.S. commanders said.

The Russian Tu-142's came within 65 nautical miles south of Alaska's Aleutian island chain and "loitered" in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for eight hours.

But they stayed in international airspace and did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Twitter.