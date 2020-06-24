Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Grants Early Release to Jailed Danish Jehovah’s Witness

Dennis Christensen was the first Jehovah’s Witness to be convicted on extremism charges in Russia. Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses

A court in western Russia has granted early release to the first Jehovah’s Witness to be convicted on extremism charges in the country, the religious group said Tuesday.

Danish national Dennis Christensen was arrested in May 2017 at a prayer meeting in the town of Oryol south of Moscow and sentenced in 2019 for six years. Critics condemned Christensen’s jailing as an attack on religious freedom.

A district court in Kursk ordered Christensen to pay a fine of 400,000 rubles ($5,800) in lieu of his remaining prison sentence. The organization said Christensen will go free after the court ruling comes into force.

“Judge Galina Petliza issued the right decision,” said Yaroslav Sivulsky, a representative of the European Association of Jehovah's Witnesses.

“This is a bold and honest act, which Russian judges who hear Jehovah’s Witnesses cases don’t often dare to commit,” Sivulsky said. 

The Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman at its U.S. headquarters Jarrod Lopes called the fine imposed on Christensen “unconscionable, after Dennis’ harrowing experiences in prison.”

“Today’s ruling also does not erase the fact that Dennis, a peaceful Christian believer, still has to bear the unjust stigma of being convicted as an extremist,” Lopes said in a statement.

Russia outlawed the Jehovah’s Witnesses as an “extremist” organization in April 2017 and has since issued a series of lengthy sentences against believers.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia organization said 10 worshippers are currently serving time in Russian penal colonies and 24 are in pre-trial detention. More than 350 Jehovah’s Witnesses face criminal charges.

The religious group’s U.S. headquarters criticized Russia’s crackdown on the Jehovah’s Witnesses for disregarding its own Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, as well as international human rights law.

Read more about: Jehovahs Witnesses , Religion

Read more

Religious crackdown

8 Jehovah’s Witnesses Charged With ‘Extremism’ in Russia’s Jewish Region

The regional FSB branch accuses the eight believers of “renewing the activities” of the banned religious group.
Banned group

6 Jehovah’s Witnesses Jailed For ‘Extremism’ in Russia

They were detained during mass nationwide raids on suspicion of taking part in an “extremist organization.” 
No entry

U.S. Blacklists 2 Russians for ‘Torturing’ Jehovah’s Witnesses

The U.S. says the investigators were involved in the “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment” of at least seven Jehovah's Witnesses.
'extremism' charges

Jailed Danish Jehovah’s Witness Accuses Russian Guards of Planting Knife

The alleged planting and discovery of the knife in his cell “was used to pressure the believer,” the Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia claim.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.