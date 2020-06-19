Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Vote on Putin’s Reforms Will ‘Wrest Soviet Rule From Uncle Sam’ – Official

Omsk region governor Alexander Burkov Kremlin.ru

Russia’s constitutional amendments will bring back the Soviet era and end Russia being “ruled by Uncle Sam,” the governor of a southern Siberian region has said in support of the reforms.

The amendments, which President Vladimir Putin signed into law in March and Russian voters are expected to back in a July 1 vote, reset the president’s term limits and allow him to stay in power until 2036. The reforms also include a provision that prioritizes Russian law over international treaties and other acts.

“When the Constitution was adopted in the early 1990s, it was specified that international law prevails over Russian laws. And now we’re living under the domination of Uncle Sam,” said Alexander Burkov, governor of the Omsk region.

“That’s it, we’re going back to the Soviet period. Russian law is prevalent now. We’ll be living under Russian laws instead of American laws,” Burkov said on local television Thursday.

Europe’s constitutional advisory body on Thursday urged Russia to remove or reword the amendments' clause on national law superseding European and international judgments. A Russian senator who pushed through the reforms made clear Friday that Russia won’t tweak the amendments despite the European advisory body’s position.

Urging his constituents to vote in favor of the amendments, Burkov highlighted another clause that enshrines marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

“Think about how far-sighted it is. What’s happening in Europe now? Kids are told since elementary school that same-sex marriage is good,” he said.

“But where will Europeans who live according to traditional family values and don’t agree with what’s drummed into their heads and forced on their children go tomorrow? ... They’ll go to Russia,” Burkov said.

The amendments also enshrine the mention of “faith in God” and ban giving away Russian territory to other countries. Observers have linked the latter provision to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that spurred sanctions and backlash from the international community.

Burkov did not appear to mention an amendment allowing Putin to run for two more six-year presidential terms after his latest term expires in 2024 during the 1.5-hour broadcast.

Read more about: Putin

Read more

Renewable reservations

Wind Turbines Ignore Birds' Interests, Putin Says

"This is not a joke," he added.
Live in the moment

It's Too Early to Talk About Retirement, Putin Says

The question of who will succeed the president when Russian law requires him to step down has intensified in recent months.
momentous visit

Putin Meets Pope Francis in Shadow of Ukraine Crisis, Arrives Late

The next day, Ukraine's Catholic leaders will meet at the Vatican to discuss the crisis in their country.
opinion Leonid Ragozin

Is Putin Winning Against Liberal Democracy?

The Russian president’s ideological flexibility gives him the upper hand in a post-modern world.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.