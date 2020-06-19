Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Quarantined Rostov Field Youngsters as Russian League Resumes

By AFP
Updated:
Rostov had tried to get the game postponed after six players tested positive for Covid-19. Valery Matytsin / TASS

The Russian Premier League emerges from its coronavirus lockdown Friday with Rostov forced to field a team of inexperienced youngsters at Sochi with their main side in quarantine.

Rostov had tried to get the game postponed after six players tested positive for Covid-19.

But hosts Sochi pushed for the fixture to go ahead as they seek vital points to boost their battle against relegation.

Sochi issued a statement hours before the 5:00 p.m. GMT kick-off, declaring the match on.

"Rostov and Sochi have agreed to stage the game, the 23rd round of the first division. The match is going ahead!"

But a petition organized by Rostov's main sponsor urged Sochi to show "solidarity."

"Let's remind ourselves of the values this sport teaches us. A dignified fight, honest competition, respect for our adversary..."  the petition signed by more than 1,000 people said.

According to the letter Rostov were planning to lodge an official request with Sochi for a postponement, to no avail.

The row clouded the league's restart after its three-month hiatus.

On Thursday the Russian football federation had suggested moving the game to July 19, but for that to happen both sides have to agree.

The game itself is a crucial one for Rostov, who despite financial difficulties are fourth in the table, just outside the Champions League qualifying berths with eight matches still to be played.

At Sochi their oldest player is 19 years old.

Read more about: Football , Coronavirus

Read more

back in the stands

Fans Allowed to Attend Russian Football Matches Next Month

Spectators will be initially allowed to occupy 10% of stadiums' seats.
permission to leave

Dual Nationals Allowed to Leave Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Previously, only foreign citizens were allowed to leave Russia to return to their home countries.
ECONOMIC CRISIS

Russia Starts Drawing Up Lockdown Exit Plans

Putin’s spokesman said the situation will become “easier” in June.
New Gaffer

Russian Football Union Names Gazprom Neft Executive New President

Dyukov, who was the sole candidate in the election for the RFU presidency, has worked for Gazprom Neft, since 2008. 

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.