Belarus Accuses West, Russia of Destabilization Ahead of Polls

In power since 1994, Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in the Aug. 9 presidential election.

President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accused foreign powers of seeking to destabilize Belarus as he intensifies a crackdown on the opposition ahead of August's election.

Several of his critics including former banker Viktor Babaryko, seen as Lukashenko's leading election rival, have been jailed in the run-up to the vote.

"The focus of all political interests is on Belarus. Both from the West and the East," the 65-year-old strongman told officials in a thinly veiled reference to Russia on Friday.

Authorities had uncovered a plot to "destabilize Belarus" and organize a popular uprising.

"Not only certain puppets that we had here but also puppeteers who are located outside Belarus have been unmasked," Lukashenko said.

On Thursday, authorities arrested the 56-year-old Babaryko on suspicion of financial crimes.

He formerly headed Belgazprombank, a Belarus subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom. A total of around 20 people have been detained in connection with investigations linked to Belgazprombank.

Babaryko's 30-year-old son Eduard was also detained on suspicion of tax evasion.

The head of the state control committee, Ivan Tertel, has claimed Babaryko was in cahoots with "puppeteers" from Moscow — "big Gazprom bosses" or even "higher-placed" figures.

On Friday, the general prosecutor's office said it opened a criminal case into organizing or participating in a criminal group. The penalty for those crimes is up to 15 years.