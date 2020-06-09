Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surge to 485K as Moscow Cancels Quarantine

Updated:
Russia is the third most-affected country in terms of infections. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 8,595 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 485,253.

Over the past 24 hours 171 people have died, bringing the total toll to 6,142 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

A total of 11,709 people recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 242,397.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of June 9. MT

New infections have plateaued since mid-May when officials were reporting daily increases of around 11,000 cases.

Officials say Russia's high virus count is the result of mass testing and that a steady decline in new infections and its low fatality numbers mean the country can begin to return to normal.

Yet critics have cast doubt on the numbers, accusing the authorities of under-reporting deaths and threatening a new wave of infections by lifting restrictions. 

Starting Tuesday, Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's pandemic with around half of the country's total cases, began to cancel its quarantine measures which included a digital pass system to regulate residents' movement around the city and restrictions on walks outside.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that a postponed nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could extend his hold over power will go ahead on July 1.

The authorities have also rescheduled Russia's massive May 9 Victory Day military parade for June 24.

Putin was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday to discuss proposals to restart an economy badly hit by lockdown measures and a sharp fall in oil prices.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

unofficial record

Russian, Belarussian Doctors Count Their Own Dead From Coronavirus

At least 69 Russian and Belarussian doctors have died from coronavirus-related complications, according to the unofficial tally.
worker exodus

Nurses Quit En Masse From Russia’s Top Coronavirus Hospital: Reports

Reports say the nurses were underpaid and denied clean protective gear, food and adequate accommodations.
ECONOMIC CRISIS

Russia Starts Drawing Up Lockdown Exit Plans

Putin’s spokesman said the situation will become “easier” in June.
cracking down

Chechen Strongman's Strategy Against Virus – Fear and Threats

Kadyrov's response to the pandemic is hardening his reputation as a strongman intolerant of dissent or criticism.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.