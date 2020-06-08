News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Crude deal

OPEC members and key oil producers including Russia agreed to extend historic output cuts through July, as oil prices tentatively recover and coronavirus lockdowns ease.

Under the terms of the April agreement, OPEC and the so-called OPEC+ pledged to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 1 until the end of June. The cuts were then to be gradually eased from July, to 7.7 million bpd until December.

Russia will cut its crude production from 561 million metric tons last year to 510-520 million tons in 2020, the energy minister said.

Helping hand

The United States offered to help Russia clean up a vast fuel spill that has fouled an Arctic river in northern Siberia, deemed the worst ecological catastrophe of the sort to ever hit the region. Russia said it was thankful for the offer but noted that it had sufficient resources to handle the crisis.