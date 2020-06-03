Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

First Russian Strikes in 3 Months Hit NW Syria – Monitor

By AFP
Turkey and Russia signed a ceasefire in March to end heavy fighting in northern Syria. Omat Haj Kadour / AFP

Russian air strikes have hit Syria's last major rebel bastion for the first time since a March ceasefire came into force, a war monitor said Wednesday.

The Russian strikes on Tuesday night and at dawn on Wednesday hit an area of the northwest where the boundaries of Hama, Idlib and Latakia provinces meet, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, and its hardline allies enjoy a significant presence in the area, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

