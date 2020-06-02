Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Army to Test Coronavirus Vaccine on Troops

Updated:
Russian officials say 47 coronavirus vaccines are in various stages of development across the country. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russia’s military said it has recruited dozens of volunteers among its ranks for two-month clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine set to begin Wednesday.

Bioweapons researchers are working with health officials on developing a coronavirus vaccine, one of 47 that Russian officials say are in various stages of development. The military said preclinical trials for its vaccine wrapped up Monday.

“Fifty military personnel, including five women, have volunteered to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The volunteers from the various branches of the Russian military have been ruled to be disease-free following one month of tests and monitoring, it said.

They will be moved Wednesday to the grounds of the Defense Ministry’s Microbiology Research Institute in the Moscow region “for a preliminary in-depth medical exam and preparations for the experiment.”

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin last week that clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine would be completed by late July.

Russia’s health minister said in May that a Covid-19 vaccine would be available as soon as late July. U.S. officials hope to develop one by the first half of 2021.

World Health Organization data estimates that more than 100 draft vaccines were in development worldwide as of late April. International health experts say even the most optimistic timetable for a coronavirus vaccine is at least 12-18 months.

Russia is the world’s third most-affected country by the pandemic, with more than 423,000 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began in early March. 

Read more about: Coronavirus , Defense , Health

Read more

FIRST RESPONDERS

Russia’s Ambulance Crews Are Running on Empty as They Fight Coronavirus

Paramedics and drivers told The Moscow Times they have caught the virus en masse while driving for hours in search of free hospital beds.
DEMAND GENERATES SUPPLY

Russia Supplies Ex-Soviet States, Iran, North Korea with Coronavirus Test Kits

Russia earlier this month banned exports of surgical masks, ventilators and hazmat suits to ensure supplies for its own citizens.
containing the spread

Moscow to Build New $135M Coronavirus Hospital – Reports

It will become the third medical facility assigned to treat patients infected with the virus in Russia's capital.
stocking up

Russians Start Hoarding Food Over Coronavirus Fears

Demand also rose sharply for household chemicals, soap and personal hygiene products.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.