Russian Military Doctors Told to Sew Their Own Masks as Coronavirus Sparks Shortages

The news comes as doctors in several Russian regions report shortages of masks. Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Doctors at one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s main hospitals have been told to sew their own face masks as the coronavirus pandemic has led to widespread shortages, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

The news comes as doctors in several Russian regions report shortages, or a complete absence, of masks and personal protective equipment in their hospitals, the Znak.com news website said Tuesday. 

Hospital staff and doctors in each department of the Defense Ministry’s Medical and Diagnostic Center No. 9 have been ordered to produce 50 masks per week, RBC reported, citing sources in the clinic.

The staff aren’t receiving extra time or the needed materials to complete the work, RBC’s sources said.

Russia previously banned the export of face masks and protective equipment in order to prevent shortages. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has reportedly ordered the Education Ministry, Defense Ministry, national prison service and the National Guard to start producing this gear.

