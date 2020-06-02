Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Anti-Putin Shaman Forced Into Mental Asylum in Siberia

By AFP
Alexander Gabyshev, a shaman from northern Siberia, last year set out to walk from his home to the Kremlin to "banish" Putin from power. Screenshot Youtube

A Russian court on Tuesday committed to a mental asylum a Siberian shaman critical of Vladimir Putin, a move rights groups condemned as a repressive move to silence a dissenter.

Alexander Gabyshev, a self-styled shaman from Yakutsk, northern Siberia, last year set out to walk from his home to the Kremlin to "banish" the Russian president.

He dragged a cart with his belongings along highways, gathering a small following and meeting supporters in cities he passed. The journey from Yakutsk to Moscow is over 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles).

Police stopped Gabyshev's first trek several months in and prevented a second one he began in December. Then after he announced his third attempt, he was detained in his home and placed in a mental asylum last month.

A court in Yakutsk on Tuesday ruled to extend his forced committal there, with no end date indicated, according to a human rights group following the case.

Alexei Pryanishnikov, coordinator for the Open Russia rights project, said case documents did not describe the shaman's health, merely saying he "overestimates himself" by wishing to "depose Putin."

Supporters of Gabyshev had been detained on their way to give testimony Tuesday, the group added.

Amnesty International called for his release in a statement, arguing that the decision to have him committed had been based on his political rather than medical grounds.

Gabyshev "has been made an enemy of the state solely for voicing his dislike of Putin," said Amnesty.

Committing political dissenters to psychiatric hospitals was a practice known as punitive psychiatry in the days of the Soviet Union. Up to the late 1980s, critics could be diagnosed with "sluggish schizophrenia" or forms of paranoia and locked up in institutions.

Alexander Gabyshev has gained many fans in his native Yakutia, and local officials have expressed unease over his case. The popular mayor of Yakutsk, Sardana Avksentyeva called his detention "selective punishment."

She wrote on social media that she was worried "anyone can be sent to forced treatment with the formula of 'overestimating oneself.'"

Read more about: Siberia

Read more

psychiatric evaluation

Siberian Shaman Declared 'Insane' After Trek to 'Cast Out' Putin

Gabyshev's lawyers plan to conduct an independent evaluation.
'Feedback loop'

Russian Cities at Risk as Climate Change Accelerates Permafrost Thaw — Report

The IPCC links melting permafrost with a rise in carbon emissions and a threat to people's livelihoods.
Unresolved issues

Hundreds Protest Police Brutality in Far East Russia After Shaman’s Detention

The shaman's followers also plan to continue their cross-country trek from Novosibirsk to Moscow.
Casualty count

Siberian Ammo Depot Explosions Killed 1 and Wounded 32, Officials Say

Several blasts ripped through the site over the past week, prompting the authorities to evacuate 16,000 residents from nearby areas.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.