Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

4 Dead as Russian Helicopter Crashes at Airport

By AFP
The Mi-8 helicopter was reportedly doing a test flight after undergoing technical maintenance. Donat Sorokin / TASS

A military helicopter crashed Tuesday at an airport in Russia's remote eastern Chukotka region, killing all four people on board, the governor said.

The helicopter of the Russian Defense Ministry went down in the main airport in Chukotka near Anadyr, which has mixed military and civilian use.

"There were three crew members and one technician on board. All four died," governor Roman Kopin wrote on his Instagram account.

Russian agencies reported that it was an Mi-8 helicopter which was doing a test flight after undergoing technical maintenance.

"The reason for the accident could be a technical fault with the helicopter," TASS news agency quoted a defence ministry statement as saying. 

Military investigators were dispatched to the crash site, it said.

Last Tuesday, another Mi-8 without ammunition crashed during training exercises outside Moscow, killing its three crew members.

Russia grounded all Mi-8 flights after the second incident involving the military helicopter, an unnamed aviation industry source told the state-run TASS news agency Tuesday.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

defenders of fatherland

‘Real Men’ Must Serve in the Army, Majority of Russians Say

Russia’s military and intelligence services are among the country’s most-trusted institutions.
upgrade

Russian Air Force Receives First New MiG-35 Fighters

Russia plans to replace its entire fleet of light fighters with the modernized MiG-35.
Successful Launch

Russia’s New Arctic Missile Knocks out Targets in Massive Test Launch

The targets moved in different directions and at different altitudes. They were all successfully eliminated, the military representatives say.
Fierce Fashion

Pro-Kremlin Rapper Teams Up With Russian Army on New Clothing Line

According to Timati, the clothing line is designed to help those who previously struggled to express their patriotism for Russia.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.