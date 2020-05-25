Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Makeup Artist Sees Clients Despite Coronavirus Infection

The makeup artist continued working after testing positive for the coronavirus. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A makeup artist in eastern Moscow has been seeing clients despite testing positive for the coronavirus, Russian media reported last week.

Irina Subbotina began working from home in late March when President Vladimir Putin declared a nationwide “non-working period” to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Baza Telegram channel said. She tested positive for the virus and was ordered to self-quarantine in mid-May but continued to see clients, the channel said.

Police are now investigating Subbotina on suspicion of violating trade rules and might bring criminal charges if any of her clients are found to have been infected, Baza wrote Monday.

A law that Russia passed on April 1 threatens $5,000 fines or up to seven years in prison for dodging quarantine rules, depending on whether the violation causes new infections or death.

Authorities have not officially commented on Subbotina’s alleged infection or her refusal to self-isolate.

In a phone call broadcast on Russian television Friday, Subbotina played down the dangers of the coronavirus.

“Are you aware that escaping from this is useless? Everyone will have it and it’s better to get it now,” she told a reporter from the Rossia broadcaster.

“Those who are destined to will die,” Subbotina said.

An Instagram account attributed to Subbotina continues to advertise makeup services.

Moscow is the epicenter of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak with roughly half of the nation’s 353,427 coronavirus cases and 3,633 deaths as of Monday. The city’s mayor has said that up to 300,000 Muscovites may have been infected.

