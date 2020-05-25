Libya Unity Govt Says Russian Mercenaries Evacuating

Forces backing Libya's unity government said Monday that hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting for their rival, military commander Khalifa Haftar, had been evacuated from combat zones south of the capital Tripoli.

The claim comes after a series of setbacks for Haftar's year-long offensive to seize the capital from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

"An Antonov 32 military cargo plane landed at Bani Walid airport to resume the evacuation of Wagner (Group) mercenaries who had fled southern Tripoli, to an as-yet unconfirmed destination," pro-GNA forces wrote on Twitter.

Several countries including Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have been accused of involvement in the battle between the GNA and Haftar's forces.

Earlier this month, United Nations experts confirmed US media reports that the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian paramilitary organization seen as close to President Vladimir Putin, had sent fighters to back Haftar.

The Kremlin has always denied involvement.