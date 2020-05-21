Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Coronavirus Patients Line Siberian Hospital Hallways – Reports

Footage shared by medics and residents showed gurneys in hallways at state hospitals refitted to treat Covid-19 patients. prawdaroob / Instagram

At least two hospitals in Russia’s Novosibirsk region have been keeping coronavirus patients in the hallways after reaching capacity, local media reported this week.

Footage shared by medics and residents showed gurneys in hallways at the state hospitals refitted to treat Covid-19 patients. The Novosibirsk-based Ngs.ru news website said Wednesday that it had been receiving photographs of the hallways from the two hospitals’ patients since Sunday.

“When they placed the extra beds, the doctors cursed and told us: film this and send it to the Health Ministry,” one of the patients, Alexander Selivanov, was quoted as saying.

Other patients told Ngs.ru that they or their relatives were ordered to wait in the hallways, in some cases never to be attended to.

After the report’s publication, regional health officials wrote to the outlet saying that one of the hospitals had reached its capacity of 250 beds. 

“This situation is caused by the epidemiological situation in the Novosibirsk region,” the health department was quoted as saying.

Authorities previously said that there was no shortage of hospital beds, noting that 38% had been filled as of May 11.

The coronavirus crisis center of Novosibirsk region, with a population of 2.8 million, has confirmed 1,881 cases and 25 total deaths from Covid-19 as of Thursday. 

That places it outside Russia’s top 20 most-affected regions. The nationwide total stands at 308,705 coronavirus cases and 2,972 deaths as of Wednesday.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

PRAY AT HOME

Russia Prepares to Mark Orthodox Easter Under Coronavirus Lockdown

The Church has advised the faithful to stay home during the most sacred holiday of the year.
uncertain outcomes

Russia Approves Unproven Malaria Drug to Treat Coronavirus

Studies have warned that hydroxychloroquine can be deadly when combined with other drugs.
DISAPPOINTING VIEW

Nobel Literature Laureate Alexievich Backs 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

The acclaimed Belarussian writer said in an interview that “scientists aren’t fully certain” about links between the technology and the virus.
mystical protector

Ancient Mummy Keeps Siberian Region Coronavirus-Free, Official Says

The Altai region is the only place in Russia with zero coronavirus cases — allegedly thanks to a mummy named Princess Ukok.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.