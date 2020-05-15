Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia-Raised Austrian Princess Dies at 31

Maria Galitzine was the great-granddaughter of the last emperor and empress of Austria. Facebook / maria.galitzine

Austrian princess Maria Galitzine, who spent her school years in Russia, has died of a sudden heart aneurysm in the United States at age 31, her family said in an obituary published Friday.

Maria Singh, née Princess Maria Galitzine, was the great-granddaughter of the last emperor and empress of Austria and a descendant of the House of Habsburg that ruled parts of Europe for almost 600 years. 

Her Russian roots go back to Countess Xenia Czernichev-Besobrasov, who became the second Russian Orthodox archduchess of Austria after marrying the last emperor’s youngest son, Archduke Rudolf, in 1953.

At age 5 in 1993, Princess Maria and her family moved from her birth country of Luxembourg to Russia, where she attended a private German school in Moscow.

She attended the College of Art and Design in Belgium after graduating and lived in Brussels, Chicago and Houston, where she married chef Rishi Roop Singh.

Princess Maria passed away on May 4, her obituary in The Houston Chronicle said. She was laid to rest in the Orthodox section of a Houston cemetery on May 8. She would have turned 32 on May 11.

She is survived by her husband, their two-year-old son, parents Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine, as well as three sisters and two brothers.

Read more

back and forth

Moscow Says No Proof Russian Hackers Spied on Merkel

"Five years have passed. Not a single concrete fact has been provided," Foreign Minister Lavrov said.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | May 15

Lockdown eased. Rising infections. Deadly hospital fire.
Latest cases

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surge By 10K as Total Surpasses 260K

Russia is now the world's second most-affected country in terms of infections.
tax break

Oil Chief Asks Putin to Exempt Genetic Tech Funding From Taxes

Rosneft is partnering with the government to pursue “accelerated development of Russian genetic technologies.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.