Russia's Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 230K as Putin Eases National Lockdown

The number of infections in Russia has been rising by more than 10,000 a day since May 3, in contrast to countries in western Europe that are taking steps to ease lockdown measures.

Officials attribute the increase to mass testing and detecting asymptomatic cases not always counted in other countries.

The country's reported mortality rate remains much lower than in many countries. Officials credit a widespread testing and tracking effort, though critics have cast doubt on the numbers, as Russia uses a different classification method to count the diseased.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said stay-at-home orders for most workers in Russia would be eased this week even as the country registered a record increase in new coronavirus infections.

He said that Russia had used the self-isolation period to prepare its healthcare system, increasing the amount of hospital beds and saving "many thousands of lives."

This "allows us to begin a gradual lifting of restrictions," he said.

Last week Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an extension of a lockdown in the capital, where most cases are concentrated, to May 31.

He also brought in a rule that people will have to wear masks and gloves in public transport and shops or face fines from Tuesday.

Residents of the capital are only allowed to leave their homes for brief trips to a shop, to walk dogs or to travel to essential jobs with a permit.

On Saturday, the country marked Soviet victory in World War II without large-scale military parades.

In a solemn televised speech, President Vladimir Putin made no mention of the virus, despite the growing infection numbers in Russia.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.