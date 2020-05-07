Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Spaceflight Chief With Coronavirus Dies After Sending Off Astronauts

Yevgeny Mikrin's coronavirus infection was reportedly asymptomatic. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

The head of Russia’s human spaceflight program who contracted the coronavirus has died at age 65, the national space agency Roscosmos announced Tuesday.

Yevgeny Mikrin, designer general of the Energia aerospace and defense corporation, died weeks after attending the April 9 launch of a three-man crew aboard a Russian capsule to the International Space Station (ISS). Mikrin’s coronavirus infection was asymptomatic, the state-run TASS news agency reported in mid-April.

“The best doctors fought for his life for several weeks,” Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in a statement announcing Mikrin’s death. 

“Unfortunately the illness gained the upper hand,” Rogozin said without specifying the cause of Mikrin’s death.

Russia frequently records different causes of death, including double pneumonia, for patients who test positive for Covid-19. Russia has the lowest official coronavirus death count among the 10 countries with the most cases.

President Vladimir Putin said Mikrin had made an “invaluable” contribution to Russia’s national space program.

Rogozin has previously said that the ISS crew is coronavirus-free because the incubation period for the virus had passed, echoing NASA’s confidence in the astronauts’ pre-launch quarantine.

At least 173 Russian space industry employees have contracted Covid-19 and six have died as of April 30, before Mikrin’s death, Rogozin said

Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos and NASA's Chris Cassidy were the first new crew members to reach the ISS after the pandemic began. A week later, two astronauts and one cosmonaut returned to Earth for the first time since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic.

Read more about: Space , Coronavirus

Read more

bait and switch

Russian Terror Suspects Detained Under Guise of ‘Coronavirus Test’

Disguised FSB agents told the group's alleged leader that he needed to test for coronavirus and then raided his home.
learn from the pros

Surviving Quarantine: 5 Tips From a Russian Cosmonaut

Veteran Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin says being quarantined can be something "to enjoy."
LAUNCH POSTPONED

Russia-Europe Mars Mission Delayed to 2022 Over Coronavirus

The unmanned ExoMars mission aims to place a robot on the Red Planet to find out whether life is present.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.