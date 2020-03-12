Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia-Europe Mars Mission Delayed to 2022 Over Coronavirus

By AFP
Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin. Anton Kardashov / Moskva News Agency

A joint Russian-European mission to Mars has been postponed for two years, the Russian and European space agencies said Thursday, citing the coronavirus and technical issues.

"We have made a difficult but well-weighed decision to postpone the launch to 2022," said Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's Roscosmos agency.

The unmanned ExoMars mission aims to place a robot on the Red Planet to find out whether life is present.

It was scheduled to launch later this year after experiencing several delays.

Officials at the European and Russian spaces agencies said they agreed to delay the mission until August or September 2022 to carry out further tests. 

Following recommendations by European and Russian inspectors, "ExoMars experts concluded that the tests necessary to make all the components of the spacecraft for the Mars adventure need more time to complete," the statement said.

European Space Agency director general Jan Wörner said both sides wanted to be "100%" sure of a successful mission.

"We cannot allow ourselves any margin of error. More verification activities will ensure a safe trip and the best scientific results on Mars," he said in a statement that did not mention the virus. 

Rogozin specifically pointed to the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe saying the "exacerbation of the epidemiological" situation had hampered the scheduled launch.

The Mars mission has been marred by a series of technical problems and delays.

In August last year, the ESA identified problems with the mission's parachute system, raising questions over whether the launch would go ahead in 2020.

Read more about: Space , Coronavirus

Read more

proton problems

Russia Finds Defects in Mars, Telecom Rockets – Vedomosti

The latest revelation follows a series of Proton blunders that threw the reliability of the Russian space industry into question.
On This Day

On This Day Valentina Tereshkova, the First Woman in Space, Was Born

Tereshkova's 1963 space flight remains the only solo mission to ever be conducted by a woman.
on alert

How Is Russia Preparing for the Coronavirus?

Health experts predict that the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China will reach Russia in February.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.