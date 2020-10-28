Oxygen Shortage Deaths Lead to Dismissals, Resignations in Southern Russia

Two senior health officials in southern Russia have left their positions after the start of investigations into the deaths of several coronavirus patients due to an oxygen shortage in a hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

Russia’s health watchdog said last week it was investigating claims by hospital workers and officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don that 13 patients died when their oxygen supplies ran out on Oct. 11. The watchdog, Roszdravnadzor, said following the scandal that it will ask all 85 Russian regions to report any medical oxygen shortages at hospitals.

Rostov region’s health minister Tatyana Bykovskaya retired in the wake of the scandal, the regional authorities said, while the head of the city’s healthcare management Nadezhda Levitskaya was fired, the city’s news website 161.ru cited municipal authorities as saying.