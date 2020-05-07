Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Billionaire Bosov Dies by Suicide

Dmitry Bosov was a principal shareholder and chairman of the board of Alltech Group, whose subsidiary Siberian Anthracite is the general sponsor of Russia’s Night Hockey League, a tournament founded by President Vladimir Putin. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Russian billionaire and coal baron Dmitry Bosov has died by suicide at his home in a Moscow suburb, authorities said Wednesday.

Relatives discovered Bosov’s body with gunshot wounds at his home in the luxury village of Usovo in Moscow’s elite suburb of Rublyovka, the country’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. A Glock pistol was found nearby.

Bosov didn’t leave a suicide note, the Kommersant business daily reported.

Bosov, 52, ranked 86th in Forbes’ list of the richest Russian billionaires with a $1.1 billion net worth. He was a principal shareholder and chairman of the board of Alltech Group, an investment firm that manages anthracite, coal and other energy and real estate companies.

Alltech’s Siberian Anthracite, the world’s top anthracite coal exporter, is the general sponsor of Russia’s Night Hockey League, a tournament founded by President Vladimir Putin.

Alltech expressed condolences to Bosov’s family and close ones.

An unnamed source close to Bosov told the RBC news website that the businessman had been “on edge” recently.

“Since the start of the year, he began transferring all assets to himself [and] laying off employees,” the person was quoted as saying. “It got worse in May, everyone thought he was preparing to sell the assets.”

Bosov faced a defamation lawsuit after dismissing his business partner Alexander Isayev in April, the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news website reported

Another lawsuit, for breach of contract, against the late billionaire was filed in the United States by the employee of a Bosov-controlled investment firm active in the legal marijuana business.

Read more about: Oligarchs

Read more

Away game

Abramovich-Built Stadium in Russia Slated for Demolition Over Safety Concerns

An evaluation of Omsk Arena found structural defects in 90 percent of surveyed areas, forcing its hockey team to relocate.
DIVORCE BATTLE

Russian Tycoon in Divorce Battle Wins Back $400M Yacht in Dubai

It is one of the largest and costliest divorce settlements in legal history.
Лонгрид

Олигарх, его любовница и суды Краснодарского края

Как богатые люди России пользуются преимуществами правовой системы, перенося свои...
Oligarchs

Russian Billionaire Brothers Forced to Sell Private Jets Over Sanctions — Forbes

Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, childhood friends of President Vladimir Putin, are listed among Russia's 100 richest businessmen.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.