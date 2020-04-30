Dual Nationals Allowed to Leave Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

To date, Russia has allowed only foreigners to leave the country to return home as it grounded international flights and effectively closed its land border in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Russia will allow its nationals who hold second passports to leave the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government decree issued Wednesday.

The latest decree allows one exit through the land border for Russian citizens “who hold a different citizenship, residence permit or other valid document confirming the right to permanent residence in a foreign country.”

It does not specify whether the permission for dual nationals to leave Russia is time-limited.

Russia on Wednesday extended its entry ban for foreigners until authorities bring the infection under control.

President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia has not yet reached the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. He extended nationwide lockdown measures until May 11.

Russia is the world’s eighth most-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, with 99,399 confirmed infections as of Wednesday.