Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Dual Nationals Allowed to Leave Russia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia has grounded international flights and effectively closed its land border in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.  Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia will allow its nationals who hold second passports to leave the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government decree issued Wednesday.

To date, Russia has allowed only foreigners to leave the country to return home as it grounded international flights and effectively closed its land border in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19. 

The latest decree allows one exit through the land border for Russian citizens “who hold a different citizenship, residence permit or other valid document confirming the right to permanent residence in a foreign country.” 

It does not specify whether the permission for dual nationals to leave Russia is time-limited.

Russia on Wednesday extended its entry ban for foreigners until authorities bring the infection under control.

President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia has not yet reached the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. He extended nationwide lockdown measures until May 11.

Russia is the world’s eighth most-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, with 99,399 confirmed infections as of Wednesday.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

endangered culture

‘Scary to Predict’: Bolshoi Theater Warns of Closure if Coronavirus Lockdown Persists

“We’ve got a very difficult process of returning the audience to the theater ahead of us.”
facing the contagion

‘This Too Shall Pass’: Putin Announces New Coronavirus Aid

Putin called on Russians to wait out the rest of the month in self-isolation to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.
all in the family

Putin’s Coronavirus Expert Was His Daughter’s Research Supervisor – Reports

Ivan Dedov commended Putin for “balanced” policies and “heartfelt” public addresses during the pandemic.
Remote Treatment

For Mild Virus Cases, Moscow Doctors Are Video-Calling

Doctors at Moscow's new telemedicine center treat coronavirus-positive patients via video calls.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.