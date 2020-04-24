Founder and director of Moscow’s Komnata4 theater, Daniil Romanov, was among the first to be hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown when the city ordered all cultural venues to close.

With money running short, he decided to sign up as a delivery worker for a major grocery chain.

Romanov, 34, has since taken to social media to document his new way of life, describing the people he meets, the challenges he faces and the funny or mundane moments of delivery work.

“We’re kind of seeing a shake-up of our society, of its social values and moral standards,” he told The Moscow Times. “I believe that for someone as creative as me, who is so closely linked with art, it would be a crime to stay home and miss this unique opportunity to record our history.”

As Russia’s coronavirus outbreak has forced nearly all businesses to shutter their doors over the past four weeks, a growing number of Moscow residents are finding themselves without work and seeking out jobs they’re overqualified for because state unemployment pay isn’t enough to fund life in the capital.

But not everyone has fared as well as Romanov.

An employee of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport who asked not to be named told The Moscow Times that her boss ordered her to take ”an unpaid sabbatical vacation” in March, with no details of when she would be able to return to work.

“I effectively became jobless. I was panicking for about a week. I just had no idea how to make ends meet,” she said.

Over the past three weeks, the official unemployment rate has risen more than 50% in Moscow alone. Alexei Kudrin, head of the state Audit Chamber and a former finance minister, has warned that the lockdown could leave some 8 million Russians without a job this year.

President Vladimir Putin has said that all Russians who lose their jobs due to the lockdown will receive monthly unemployment pay of up to 12,130 rubles ($160). Moscow residents who become unemployed will receive 19,500 rubles ($256) per month.

Moscow, Russia’s most expensive city, was recently ranked 86th in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Worldwide Cost of Living index, suggesting that 19,500 rubles a month is far from enough for ordinary people to live on in the city.