Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Yandex Offers Free Coronavirus Tests in Moscow as City Bears the Brunt of Russia’s Outbreak

Moscow, a city of more than 12.5 million, accounts for more than half of Russia’s 52,763 coronavirus cases and 456 deaths. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russian tech giant Yandex said Monday that it will offer free coronavirus tests to everyone in Moscow as the city grapples with a rapid rise in infections.

Moscow, a city of more than 12.5 million, accounts for more than half of Russia’s 52,763 coronavirus cases and 456 deaths. Yandex previously said that only Muscovites aged 65 and older would be eligible for the free tests. 

“People who keep working and ensuring a safe life for citizens in this difficult time — on the streets, in shops, in social facilities, in delivery — should be tested,” Yandex managing director Tigran Khudaverdyan said.

“That’s why we decided to conduct all testing for free,” he said in a statement.

Its offer is part of a wide-ranging assistance program, with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), that provides medical and social services during the outbreak. Yandex said it will finance the testing from its own funds and donations, but did not specify its cost.

“Timely testing is an important step not only in preventing the spread of the virus, but also in minimizing its aftereffects and helping to restore life and economic activity back to normal throughout the country as soon as possible,” said RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev.

Participants seeking a free Covid-19 test are invited to fill out a form on the program’s website. A worker from one of Yandex's partner laboratories will then go to the person's residence and collect a nasal swab. 

The tech firm said it has donated 10,000 coronavirus tests through the program so far.

Yandex said it plans to expand the free tests to other Russian regions “in the future.” 

Russia's number of coronavirus infections, which is still relatively low compared to western European countries, has drawn skepticism and Moscow health officials have warned that many coronavirus tests return false negative results.

Officials have forecast that the Russian capital will see its peak number of infections in the next two to three weeks.

Read more about: Yandex , Coronavirus , Moscow

Read more

permission to leave

How Do Moscow’s Coronavirus Lockdown Passes Work?

Moscow is tightening its control of movement around the city as its coronavirus cases topped 10,000.
grim outlook

Moscow ‘Nowhere Near’ Its Coronavirus Peak, Mayor Warns

“We have a serious test ahead of us and we need to prepare for it,” Sobyanin said.
watchful eye

Moscow Plans Coronavirus Surveillance for Foreigners – Kommersant

“The system should help track residents who have potentially come into contact with foreigners,” a source said.
tech enforcements

Moscow Rolls Out Virus Quarantine Passes Despite Pledging Otherwise – BBC

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had ruled out using QR codes to police people’s movements during the monthlong lockdown.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.