Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Spike By Over 6,000 in 8th Consecutive One-Day Record

Three hundred and sixty-one people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Alexander Avilov/Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 6,060 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 42,853 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

Three hundred and sixty-one people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 19. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still relatively lower than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Moscow Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova has warned the city "will face difficult weeks" ahead. 

"The peak in morbidity should arrive in the next two to three weeks," she said in a video released on social media Friday.

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

This week city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Russia has carried out more than 1.7 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 2 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

WEEKEND PROFILE

Meet the Activist-Doctor Who Has Become the Kremlin’s Loudest Coronavirus Critic

Anastasiya Vasilyeva says she is trying to protect Russia’s first line of defense against the pandemic.
tech solutions

Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Unveils Digital Passes to Enforce Virus Lockdown

The QR code pass system has drawn criticism for requiring citizens to enter their personal data on government servers.
fatal illness

Young Russian Journalist Dies From Coronavirus

Regional health authorities have been accused of allegedly withholding the news of her diagnosis.
rain on my parade

Russia Considers Postponing Annual WWII Parade Amid Coronavirus – Reports

Officials are debating holding the Victory Day parade this fall or keeping it on May 9 but staging it without viewers.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.