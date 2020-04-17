Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow to Treat Respiratory Infections as Coronavirus: Official

Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people, has emerged as the epicenter of the contagion in Russia with more than 16,000 coronavirus cases. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, will begin treating respiratory infections as Covid-19 as the disease shows no signs of slowing down, a senior city official said Thursday.

The city’s new directive comes a week after its decision to treat all pneumonia cases as potential coronavirus patients because the virus often causes pneumonia. Federal officials have also authorized Covid-19 diagnoses without lab tests as Russia’s relatively low infection rates drew suspicion and tests have had a high share of false negatives.

“The virus is already actively spreading inside the city. In these conditions, it’s difficult to distinguish between early signs of coronavirus and a simple acute viral respiratory infection,” deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said.

“That’s why we decided that all respiratory infection cases will be considered as suspected coronavirus [cases],” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Rakova as saying.

These patients and people who live with them will be placed under 14-day quarantine, she was quoted by The Bell news website as saying. If they develop complications, the patients will be sent to one of 45 converted clinics for CT scans, blood tests and electrocardiograms.

Those who violate self-isolation rules will also face fines extended to housebound coronavirus patients, according to Moscow’s coronavirus crisis center.

On Friday, Rakova said Moscow could reach its peak in coronavirus infections in the next two to three weeks.

Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people, has emerged as the epicenter of the contagion in Russia with more than 16,000 coronavirus cases.

Russia has reported a total of 27,938 cases, making it the world’s 14th most-affected country, and 232 deaths as of Thursday.

Read more about: Moscow , Coronavirus

Read more

opinion
Andrei Soldatov

How the ‘1984’ Scenario Failed in Moscow

The authorities’ sheer incompetence coupled with bureaucratic arrogance ruined any chance for public acceptance of increased control.
NOWHERE TO ISOLATE

Moscow’s Coronavirus Lockdown Leaves the Homeless Out in the Cold

The city’s 12 million residents have been ordered to stay inside as the coronavirus sweeps the city. Its thousands of homeless have nowhere to go.
muted victory

Russia Eyes Victory Day Parade With Empty Stands as Coronavirus Crisis Continues

Questions swirl around Moscow’s massive Victory Day celebration as the coronavirus shuts down major events worldwide.
CURFEW AND BANS

Moscow Police Readying for Citywide Coronavirus Lockdown – RBC

While officials have denied that the city will shut down, here’s a look at what would reportedly happen if it does.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.