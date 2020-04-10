Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Numbers Spike By 1,786, Bringing Total to 11,917

Ninety-four people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 1,786 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 11,917 and marking a new record one-day increase in infections.

Ninety-four people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 10. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1.6 million people.

