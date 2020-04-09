Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Plans Coronavirus Surveillance for Foreigners – Kommersant

Moscow, which accounts for two-thirds of all cases, is already tracking its estimated 1,700 housebound coronavirus patients with mild symptoms through a specially designed app. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Moscow is planning to track foreign tourists' movements through smartphone geolocation for coronavirus prevention after Russia reopens its national borders, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

Russia shut its borders indefinitely last month as its number of Covid-19 cases began growing exponentially, with more than 10,000 confirmed infections and 76 deaths as of Thursday. Moscow, which accounts for two-thirds of all cases, is already tracking its estimated 1,700 housebound coronavirus patients with mild symptoms through a specially designed app.

Moscow City Hall could sign a contract with a vendor that would provide daily updates on tourists’ movements using their SIM card data, Kommersant cited an unnamed City Hall source as saying. 

“The system should help track residents who have potentially come into contact with foreigners and contain the virus hotbeds,” a second source familiar with the plans was quoted as saying.

Russian tech giant Yandex is said to be among the candidates for the surveillance contract. “The company already sends various [geolocation] data, including traffic flows, to the authorities,” one of Kommersant’s sources was quoted as saying.

City Hall is already buying what is said to be anonymous location data from Russia’s top telecom operators. None of Russia’s big three telecom operators commented on Kommersant’s report.

Moscow’s transportation department denied current plans to develop the surveillance system but confirmed that it was evaluating the costs of “on-demand geo-analytical reports.”

Last month, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered a cellphone geolocation tracking system that would inform users if they had come into contact with infected persons.

Privacy advocates have criticized Russia’s surveillance measures as draconian.

Read more about: Technology , Coronavirus , Moscow

Read more

coronavirus lockdown

Moscow Orders Citywide Quarantine Starting March 30

All Moscow residents will be ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.
contagious suspicions

Moscow Metro Launches Random Temperature Checks for Coronavirus

The news comes as Moscow reported its first coronavirus infection.
off the streets

Moscow Rounds Up Stray Animals, Kills Rats Over Coronavirus Fears

Animal rights campaigners have decried the move as cruel and scientifically groundless.
'excessive measures'

China to Russia: End Discriminatory Coronavirus Measures Against Chinese

The Chinese Embassy deplored what it called the "ubiquitous monitoring" of Chinese nationals, including on Moscow public transport.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.