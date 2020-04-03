Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Church Holds Anti-Coronavirus Procession Despite Stay-at-Home Order

Russian Orthodox priests in Moscow led a religious procession against the coronavirus, seemingly breaking the city's self-isolation rules aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Russia is currently under a nationwide paid holiday until April 30 as authorities urge citizens to stay at home as much as possible.

