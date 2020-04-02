Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Spike By 771, Bringing Total to 3,548 in New One-Day Record

Thirty people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia confirmed 771 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 3,548 and marking a record one-day increase in infections.

Thirty people have been killed by the virus.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Last week, Moscow changed the way it counts its coronavirus cases, with patients considered coronavirus-positive upon a single positive test rather than having samples sent to a lab Novosibirsk for further verification. Starting Monday, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 900,000 people and killed more than 47,000.

