Sochi Cracks Down on Tourism Surge From Putin’s Week-Long Coronavirus Holiday

Authorities in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi have imposed strict measures to keep tourists away from the city as locals expressed concern that visitors could bring an outbreak of the coronavirus with them. President Vladimir Putin declared a nationwide paid holiday from March 28 to April 5 in a move to tackle the coronavirus crisis but stopped short of stricter measures that would require Russians to stay home. According to data from flightradar24.com and media reports, Muscovites started flocking to Sochi starting Saturday despite its mayor urging them to stay away.

Muscovites heading south. Good luck, Sochi. pic.twitter.com/yZeYyzStfa — Jonny Tickle (@jonnytickle) March 28, 2020

Regional authorities said they had suspended the accommodation of new guests in all hotels and resorts starting March 28 and closed all entertainment, sporting, cultural and leisure activities. A popular ski resort at Krasnaya Polyana, in the Caucasus mountains near Sochi, closed completely. Some tour agencies misinterpreted Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratyev’s decree and started evicting tourists from hotels ahead of their departure date, according to the independent Dozhd television channel. The city administration later said that tourists already in the region can stay until their check-out date. By Tuesday, only 12,000 tourists remained in Sochi under “severe restrictions” out of the 52,000 vacationers who had been there at the end of last week. Major hotel chains like Azimut, Radisson and Hyatt told The Moscow Times that booking new stays at their Sochi locations is suspended until at least April 5-6 due to the regional government’s decree, adding that they expect the measures to be extended.