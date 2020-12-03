Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Announces Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

Moscow remains the epicenter of the pandemic within Russia. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Moscow will start vaccinating at-risk groups against the coronavirus this weekend, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered large-scale immunization across the country.

Online booking for health workers, teachers and social service workers deemed at higher risk of severe infection will open Friday, Sobyanin wrote on his website.

“The vaccination centers will begin to work on Dec. 5,” he said.

As more doses arrive “in the coming weeks,” Sobyanin said the Russian capital will expand its list of eligible vaccine recipients.

More than 100,000 Russians at higher risk of coronavirus have already been vaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday. The two-dose jab is undergoing the final phase of clinical trials for safety and efficacy among 40,000 volunteers.

Authorities have said the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program would be free and voluntary. Polls have shown distrust toward Russian-made coronavirus vaccines among both Russian medics and the general population.

Putin on Wednesday ordered the large-scale vaccination against Covid-19 in Russia to start at the end of next week, hours after Britain became the first western country to issue general-use approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Russia was the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine in August despite Sputnik V's incomplete clinical trials, a move that triggered concerns over its safety. Its developers have since touted a 95% efficacy rate based on interim results of Phase 3 trials.

British vaccine experts have evaluated Sputnik V as “reasonably effective” following initial skepticism over the integrity of the data released under the Kremlin’s watch. 

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

border unrest

Azerbaijanis Blocked in Russia After Virus Clash With Police

Around 700 Azerbaijanis have been stranded near the Russia-Azerbaijan border due to the coronavirus.
risk factor

Major Russian Cities Postpone Victory Day Parades Over Virus Fears

Moscow's massive military showcase is still set to go on as planned.
No vacancy

St. Petersburg Hospitals Overwhelmed as Coronavirus Patients Decry ‘Worse Than Prison’ Conditions

Former patients complained of “worse than in prison” conditions at a temporary hospital.
herd immunity

1 in 7 Russians Have ‘Coronavirus Immunity’ – Official

The numbers could indicate that more people have been infected with coronavirus than officially reported.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.