‘Hybrid Truth’: Russia-Linked Italians Sing Praises for Moscow's Virus Aid

The truth is in the eye of the beholder.

Italians who have received extensive coverage in Russian state media for playing the Russian anthem or waving the Russian flag in gratitude to Moscow’s coronavirus aid have either family or financial connections to Russia, BBC Russia reported Tuesday.

Critics have argued that the package of decontamination units and military medical staff sent to virus-hit Italy and dubbed “From Russia With Love” was an attempt at a publicity coup for President Vladimir Putin. Italy has been one of the world’s hardest-hit countries by Covid-19, with more than 101,000 infections and more than 11,500 deaths.