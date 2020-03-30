News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Virus lockdown

Moscow will enact an indefinite citywide quarantine starting Monday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said as the city's number of coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 over the weekend.

The city’s 12 million inhabitants will only be allowed to leave their homes to seek emergency medical care, shop for food or medicine, go to work, walk pets or take out the garbage. The mayor's office said it will deploy "smart monitoring" to enforce the new rules and develop a special pass system for people to leave their homes.

Border closure

Russia will close all border crossings starting Monday, the government announced, tightening restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus cases.

A decree on the government's website said Russia would "temporarily restrict traffic" across all vehicle, rail and pedestrian checkpoints, as well as the country's maritime borders, to prevent new infections.