Russia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Jump to 438

Updated:
Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Sofiya Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 71 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 438. 

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion as they spiked this week. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while some officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 330 people and killed more than 14,000.

